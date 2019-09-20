News: Ship ahoy! Rotherham garden centre's latest investment
By Tom Austen
With the expansion plans nearing completion, the popular Wentworth Garden Centre in Rotherham, has announced its next new addition.
The destination garden centre is situated in sixteen acres in the former walled kitchen, Italian and Japanese gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse and in the picturesque historic village of Wentworth. It attracts approximately 284,000 visitors each year.
Established for more than 30 years, the family owned independent centre has undergone a number of improvements and investment projects, with historic gardens, a craft centre, family farm and a landmark 260 seat restaurant.
The centre took to social media recently to announce that it would be investing in a new piece of playground equipment - a large explorer ship.
Complete with climbing walls, cargo nets and slides, the ship is from Kompan, the company that created the outdoor adventure area at the MAGNA Science Adventure Centre, and is set to drop anchor at Wentworth next Spring.
Work is currently nearing completion for an extra 9,600 sq ft of space split into three buildings on the site. The expansion involves replacing the conservatory display area with high quality structures designed to create another courtyard which links to the existing courtyard.
The development will allow the operation to extend its Orangery Restaurant and launch a deli food hall and second catering outlet. The new project will provide a further 150-plus seats and enable Wentworth to add different menus, table service and an improved ambience. The new restaurant has a proposed opening date of early November 2019.
Wentworth Garden Centre website
Images: Wentworth Garden Centre / Kompan
