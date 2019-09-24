News: Rotherham aquatics store nets UKSE funding
By Tom Austen
A pioneering pet store, which offers customers 100% sustainably sourced tropical and pond fish has launched in Rotherham following kickstart funding received from UK Steel Enterprise.
Sustainable Aquatics, based in Herringthorpe Rotherham, provides customers with personalised and bespoke packages designed based on their needs, ensuring they have the right selection of fish, plants and dry goods to suit the needs of their home, office or business.
In July 2019, founder Carl Goodman formed the business and he has used the £500 grant from UKSE – an organisation tasked with supporting growing businesses in communities affected by changes in the steel industry – to help him with initial set up costs and licensing requirements.
The funds also went towards advertising and the purchase of new stock from Carl’s trusted base of national wholesalers who share his like-minded vision of only selling fish which have been ethically sourced.
With a background of working with livestock since the age of 15, Carl previously worked as a Fisheries Officer for the Environmental Agency for 2 years, meaning he understands what sourcing methods are sustainable and ethical and can provide customers with best practice method on looking after fish.
He launched the business to ensure that those seeking to buy fish in the local area had the option to purchase responsibly sourced fish on their doorstep.
Advertisement
Carl said: “The UKSE funding has been so integral to helping me launch Sustainable Aquatics.
“I’m so pleased to have been able to set up a sustainable and environmentally friendly business at my home in Rotherham, it has been a venture I have wanted to start for a number of years as the local community can really benefit from the products we sell.
“The whole ethos of the business is to ensure that we can contribute to the well-being of the community and the animals we sell. As part of our initiatives we are planning to donate some fish to a local hospice as research shows that those with long-term health conditions can respond positively to wildlife.
“I’m hoping that in the near future I can expand the business and open a high street store with the view of bringing on new staff members to help me.”
Regional Executive at UKSE, Alan Stanley added: “Carl’s offering is unique and is something that wasn’t on offer in Rotherham, I’m so pleased that our kickstart grant has helped launch Sustainable Aquatics.
“It will be great to see how Carl’s business grows in the next few years and I hope he will be able to expand his business and serve not only Rotherham but the wider South Yorkshire region.”
Sustainable Aquatics website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
Sustainable Aquatics, based in Herringthorpe Rotherham, provides customers with personalised and bespoke packages designed based on their needs, ensuring they have the right selection of fish, plants and dry goods to suit the needs of their home, office or business.
In July 2019, founder Carl Goodman formed the business and he has used the £500 grant from UKSE – an organisation tasked with supporting growing businesses in communities affected by changes in the steel industry – to help him with initial set up costs and licensing requirements.
The funds also went towards advertising and the purchase of new stock from Carl’s trusted base of national wholesalers who share his like-minded vision of only selling fish which have been ethically sourced.
With a background of working with livestock since the age of 15, Carl previously worked as a Fisheries Officer for the Environmental Agency for 2 years, meaning he understands what sourcing methods are sustainable and ethical and can provide customers with best practice method on looking after fish.
He launched the business to ensure that those seeking to buy fish in the local area had the option to purchase responsibly sourced fish on their doorstep.
Advertisement
Carl said: “The UKSE funding has been so integral to helping me launch Sustainable Aquatics.
“I’m so pleased to have been able to set up a sustainable and environmentally friendly business at my home in Rotherham, it has been a venture I have wanted to start for a number of years as the local community can really benefit from the products we sell.
“The whole ethos of the business is to ensure that we can contribute to the well-being of the community and the animals we sell. As part of our initiatives we are planning to donate some fish to a local hospice as research shows that those with long-term health conditions can respond positively to wildlife.
“I’m hoping that in the near future I can expand the business and open a high street store with the view of bringing on new staff members to help me.”
Regional Executive at UKSE, Alan Stanley added: “Carl’s offering is unique and is something that wasn’t on offer in Rotherham, I’m so pleased that our kickstart grant has helped launch Sustainable Aquatics.
“It will be great to see how Carl’s business grows in the next few years and I hope he will be able to expand his business and serve not only Rotherham but the wider South Yorkshire region.”
Sustainable Aquatics website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
0 comments:
Post a Comment