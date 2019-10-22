News: SCR universities head up business support projects
By Tom Austen
Nearly £5m has been secured to boost business and enterprise in the Sheffield city region (SCR) with the local universities working in partnerships to coordinate support.
ScaleUp 360 is a three-year European funded project that brings together a group of business experts from Doncaster and East Midlands Chambers of Commerce and Barnsley Business and Innovation Centre (BBIC) under the leadership of Sheffield Hallam University.
The group will deliver a tailored high growth support programme to businesses and entrepreneurs, from pre/early start-up to investment ready, with the ambition to grow their business.
Each client will have a dedicated account manager whose role it will be to ensure they have access to the scale-up expertise, knowledge and connections they need to grow a sustainable and investment ready business.This will include 1-2-1 specialist business advice, mentor support, workshops and access to investment opportunities.
Professor Kevin Kerrigan, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Business and Enterprise at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "ScaleUp 360is an ambitious Sheffield City Region wide accelerator programme designed to provide the inspirational advice and support that businesses and entrepreneurs need in order to achieve sustainable high growth.
"Sheffield Hallam's support for entrepreneurs and regional businesses through innovation and enterprise is just one of the ways the University is driving future economies in the region and beyond."
£1.8m in further European funding has also been secured for the Sheffield Innovation Programme (SIP) that was set up in 2016 to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the region in accessing academic expertise, facilities and resources at both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University to stimulate innovation and deliver new products and services.
The programme is free for businesses to use and, since it began, more than 200 academics from both universities have worked with more than 300 companies from across the region. This has helped businesses in the region to engage in more than £1.2m worth of collaborative projects through Innovate UK programmes.
Professor Dave Petley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, said: "We're delighted that this successful programme, which has such a profound impact on businesses and economic growth in our region, will continue for another three years.
"This scheme is a fantastic way for regional businesses to access our world-leading facilities and academic expertise to drive innovation and find solutions to the challenges they face."
ScaleUp 360 website
Sheffield Innovation Programme website
Images: Sheffield University
