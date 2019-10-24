News: Angling Direct open Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Angling Direct plc, the UK's largest and fastest growing fishing tackle and equipment retailer, has opened a new store in Rotherham.
The new branch at the Tradeworld development at Parkgate is the AIM-listed firm's 32nd UK store and further strengthens Angling Direct's presence across the UK.
Since the demise of Fishing Republic, the 5,500 sq ft store is described as the only fishing tackle "destination store" of its kind in the area.
Opening last weekend, the new store is creating five full and two part-time positions.
Darren Bailey, chief executive officer at Angling Direct, said: "We are very excited to have opened our latest store in Rotherham, a region which is known for its strong fishing heritage and has an extensive angling community. The new store offers products for all disciplines of angling, backed by our remarkable customer service.
"As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling. We have several other stores opening over the next few months in similar well populated angling areas."
Angling Direct website
Images: Angling Direct / Twitter
