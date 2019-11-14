News: Hammer blow - Homebase closing Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
The tumultuous timeline of a Rotherham retail unit has taken another downward turn with Homebase confirming that it is to close.
Rothbiz reported last August that the DIY retailer merry-go-round at Parkgate had come full circle with Homebase returning to the 70,000 sq ft unit at Northfields.
Just over a year later, the Homebase store is now "in clearance/closure mode."
The closure follows on from Australian retail giant, Wesfarmers, opening and closing a Bunnings Warehouse in the unit in the space of five months. It announced that it was selling up and pulling out of the UK market.
Following a comprehensive review of the business, Wesfarmers announced that it had agreed to divest the Homebase business in the United Kingdom and Ireland to a company associated with Hilco Capital.
The store at the Northfields Retail Park at Parkgate was formerly occupied by B&Q having been purposely built for them. It was vacant since June 2016 when B&Q cut back its UK store numbers.
Opening in December 2017, the first Bunnings opening in the North of England, created 80 new full and part-time jobs. It was rebranded as Homebase in August 2018.
Following the sale of Homebase, one of the UK's leading home improvement and garden retailers, in June 2018, the management team restructured the business and is implementing a comprehensive turnaround plan.
The plan included a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) which saw the closure of 47 significantly loss-making stores (which did not include Rotherham at the time) and securing rent reductions on an additional 70 stores.
Homebase, which acquired struggling chain, Bathstore in August, has confirmed that four Homebase stores are closing: Brecon, Horwich, Kidderminster and Rotherham.
Andy Coleman, CFO of Homebase, said in April: "Central to our turnaround plan was the need to reduce our cost base through a series of difficult but necessary measures and we have already removed £100m of fixed costs from the business.
"These changes combined with our improved operational execution are already bearing fruit with EBITDA [earnings before taxes] losses declining by nearly £140m in the second half of 2018. We are encouraged by the progress we are making on our turnaround plan and believe that we now have a stable platform in place to support future growth."
Homebase website
Images: Tom Austen
Homebase website
Images: Tom Austen
