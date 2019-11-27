News: One Below opens second Rotherham store





The Barnsley-based retailer has taken the prime unit on College Street in Rotherham town centre, still known by many as the former Marks & Spencers.



The store has trend-led bargains across ten departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware and craft.



The business has been launched by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards and has plans to open 50 stores this year across the UK.



Ironically, the newest Rotherham store is in the unit that was previously home to Bargain Buys, part of the Poundworld business which went bust last year.



Based in Normanton, Poundworld once employed over 5,000 staff and was acquired by TPG Capital in 2015 for £150m when it was undergoing an aggressive expansion and store opening plan. In 2018 it went into administration and no buyer was secured.



One Below opened its first Rotherham store in the former Maplin unit at Parkgate Shopping in April.



One Below website



The UK's newest discount store has opened a new outlet in Rotherham, its second this year.One Below offers 5,000 products for £1 or less and sells a wide range of high street brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg's and Cadbury's.