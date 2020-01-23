News: Engineering firm offers new services to customers thanks to Skills Bank
By Tom Austen
Engineering design firm PES Performance has used Skills Bank to increase services available for existing clients, as well as target new customers.
The high-performance engineering solutions business based at Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) recently put four of their senior engineering design team through training with the support of the city region's Skills Bank.
The team attended Finite Element Analysis (FEA) after the company spotted the opportunity to grow their offer to existing and new clients.
Mike Maddock, managing director at PES Performance, said: "We had a positive experience of working with Skills Bank through a previous tranche of funding, and so when we heard that the opportunity for further support was available, we decided to contact Skills Bank again.
"We anticipated that the introduction of Finite Element Analysis as a new technology would have several benefits for our business, especially around growth. We knew it would increase the range of services that we could offer existing clients, plus allow us to target new clients.
"We are now able to target both new customers within existing market sectors, who would benefit from FEA, and new market sectors yet to be targeted by PES that would benefit from FEA analysis as part of their product development process. There are real prospects of gaining additional revenue from new clients in those sectors, meeting our ambitions to grow our business.
"Also incorporating FEA into our in-house capabilities provides the opportunity to improve our efficiency and productivity as now we don’t need to commission external suppliers to undertake this FEA analysis work in projects."
Advertisement
PES have also received direct support from one of the Sheffield City Region (SR) Growth Hub's Skills Advisors, to deliver business support by assessing skills problems and offer solutions and finance advisor support; helping a business work out what finance support is available and the best options.
The firm successful secured funding from Funding Circle as a direct result of support received from the Growth Hub, the gateway for businesses to access specialist support.
PES also came through the Growth Hub Enhancement Project, which offered support for high growth companies, including hosting a series of free masterclasses to improve the skill set within the regions businesses.
Skills Bank provides employers across the SCR access to high-quality training and funding, to enable them to develop their business.
Training accessed through Skills Bank can be in the form of an existing qualification or industry-recognised training programme or can also be designed to meet bespoke requirements.
PES Performance website
SCR Skills Bank website
Images: Skills Bank
The high-performance engineering solutions business based at Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) recently put four of their senior engineering design team through training with the support of the city region's Skills Bank.
The team attended Finite Element Analysis (FEA) after the company spotted the opportunity to grow their offer to existing and new clients.
Mike Maddock, managing director at PES Performance, said: "We had a positive experience of working with Skills Bank through a previous tranche of funding, and so when we heard that the opportunity for further support was available, we decided to contact Skills Bank again.
"We anticipated that the introduction of Finite Element Analysis as a new technology would have several benefits for our business, especially around growth. We knew it would increase the range of services that we could offer existing clients, plus allow us to target new clients.
"We are now able to target both new customers within existing market sectors, who would benefit from FEA, and new market sectors yet to be targeted by PES that would benefit from FEA analysis as part of their product development process. There are real prospects of gaining additional revenue from new clients in those sectors, meeting our ambitions to grow our business.
"Also incorporating FEA into our in-house capabilities provides the opportunity to improve our efficiency and productivity as now we don’t need to commission external suppliers to undertake this FEA analysis work in projects."
Advertisement
PES have also received direct support from one of the Sheffield City Region (SR) Growth Hub's Skills Advisors, to deliver business support by assessing skills problems and offer solutions and finance advisor support; helping a business work out what finance support is available and the best options.
The firm successful secured funding from Funding Circle as a direct result of support received from the Growth Hub, the gateway for businesses to access specialist support.
PES also came through the Growth Hub Enhancement Project, which offered support for high growth companies, including hosting a series of free masterclasses to improve the skill set within the regions businesses.
Skills Bank provides employers across the SCR access to high-quality training and funding, to enable them to develop their business.
Training accessed through Skills Bank can be in the form of an existing qualification or industry-recognised training programme or can also be designed to meet bespoke requirements.
PES Performance website
SCR Skills Bank website
Images: Skills Bank
0 comments:
Post a Comment