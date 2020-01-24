News: Contractors appointed for UKAEA's new £22m Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
A £22m fusion energy research facility in Rotherham is nearing reality with the signing of a lease and the appointment of a construction contractor.
Rothbiz reported first that the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham was being scouted by the UK government research organisation.
The key role of the facility will be to develop and test joining technologies for fusion materials and components. It will bring 40 highly skilled jobs to the area, as well as work with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC).
Landowner, Harworth, agreed a 20-year pre-let with the UKAEA for a 25,000 sq ft bespoke facility where the agreed rent is in line with existing headline rents for the AMP.
Harworth Group has appointed Sheffield-based contractor and developer JF Finnegan to construct the new building.
Advertisement
This project adds to JF Finnegan's growing portfolio of work carried out in the Sheffield city region for the research, development and manufacturing sectors. Previous schemes include Mclaren's Composite Technology Centre, two units for Castings Technology International, a production facility, offices and subsequent extension for Newburgh Engineering, new machinery facility for ATI Allvac plus working with The University of Sheffield on three state-of-the-art research facilities (known as LVV, RTC & ICAIR) for the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
JF Finnegan previously completed units 7 and 8 on the AMP for Harworth Group.
Gary Smith, managing director of JF Finnegan, said: "We are delighted primarily to be working with The Harworth Group again in an area where we have operated extensively in the last ten years. We feel privileged to be appointed to design and construct a facility that will be utilized to research energy and related technologies."
The UKAEA will be running a series of supply chain events during 2020 to showcase its major projects and highlight the contract opportunities they offer.
UKAEA website
JF Finnegan website
Images: Harris Partnership
Rothbiz reported first that the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham was being scouted by the UK government research organisation.
The key role of the facility will be to develop and test joining technologies for fusion materials and components. It will bring 40 highly skilled jobs to the area, as well as work with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC).
Landowner, Harworth, agreed a 20-year pre-let with the UKAEA for a 25,000 sq ft bespoke facility where the agreed rent is in line with existing headline rents for the AMP.
Harworth Group has appointed Sheffield-based contractor and developer JF Finnegan to construct the new building.
Advertisement
This project adds to JF Finnegan's growing portfolio of work carried out in the Sheffield city region for the research, development and manufacturing sectors. Previous schemes include Mclaren's Composite Technology Centre, two units for Castings Technology International, a production facility, offices and subsequent extension for Newburgh Engineering, new machinery facility for ATI Allvac plus working with The University of Sheffield on three state-of-the-art research facilities (known as LVV, RTC & ICAIR) for the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
JF Finnegan previously completed units 7 and 8 on the AMP for Harworth Group.
Gary Smith, managing director of JF Finnegan, said: "We are delighted primarily to be working with The Harworth Group again in an area where we have operated extensively in the last ten years. We feel privileged to be appointed to design and construct a facility that will be utilized to research energy and related technologies."
The UKAEA will be running a series of supply chain events during 2020 to showcase its major projects and highlight the contract opportunities they offer.
UKAEA website
JF Finnegan website
Images: Harris Partnership
0 comments:
Post a Comment