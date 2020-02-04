News: Northern franchise to be taken back under Government control





The Government said that it recognises that the rail network in the north has fallen far short of delivering the service passengers need and deserve.



This comes after the Transport Secretary announced on January 9 that the Northern franchise was no longer financially sustainable and would only be able to continue for a small number of months.



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "This is a new beginning for Northern, but it is only a beginning.



"Northern's network is huge and complex and some of the things which are wrong are not going to be quick or easy to put right. But I am determined that Northern passengers see real and tangible improvements across the network as soon as possible.



"The railways were invented in the north. Last year the Prime Minister promised that we would give the railway back to the places it was born, giving more power over services, fares, and stations to local leaders.



"Today marks the first small step towards the north taking back control of its railways and its people taking back control of their travelling lives.



"There will be no more leaving behind. This government is committed to levelling-up."



From March 1 2020, the Government will take over running services on the Northern network through Northern Trains Limited, a subsidiary of DfT OLR Holdings Limited (DOHL).



Arriva Rail North said that passengers, employees and suppliers can expect operations to continue during the transfer period.



Chris Burchell, MD UK Trains at Arriva, said: "We had a clear vision for the Northern franchise that would better connect the cities of the North with more frequent, reliable and modern services and unlock economic growth. It was clear however that, largely because of external factors, the franchise plan had become undeliverable. A new plan is needed that will secure the future for Northern train services. As such, we understand Government's decision."



Transport for the North welcomed the news the Secretary of State for Transport is stripping Northern of its rail franchise and is bringing in the Operator of Last Resort (OLR).



Barry White, chief executive of Transport for the North, said: "Our hard-pressed passengers have been calling for action for some time – as have our Members. Now, at last, we have the chance of a fresh start. Action has been taken and we can move forward. This new initiative must put passengers first and provide a reliable rail service that rebuilds trust that has been lost.



"In addition to this change, essential infrastructure is needed to reach the levels of performance and reliability we need, and we now need to see early commitment to this and accelerated delivery from Government."



The Government is taking over the operation of all Northern rail services from franchise holder, Arriva Rail North. The Northern franchise provides the majority of services to Rotherham Central.