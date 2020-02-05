News: Dream job at new Gulliver's Valley in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham man, who can see the new Gulliver's Valley Theme Park through his bedroom window, has been named as the park's resort general manager.
And the family firm is currently recruiting for trainee managers.
Dave Brown, aged 36, from Aston, has taken up his dream job on his doorstep and is working to get Gulliver's Rother Valley ready for opening in late spring this year.
The family firm has purchased 250 acres of land from Rotherham Council adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park that was previously an area of opencast mineworkings. The first phase of the £37m resort will feature more than 50 rides and attractions in areas such as Wild West and Lost World.
Having spent the bulk of his career in a management role for McDonald's the theme park world is a new sector for Dave.
He said: "Having such an exciting development in my hometown is fantastic. Seeing the site develop and the theme park start to take shape is like a dream come true.
"The fact that Gulliver's chose Rotherham is a real testament to the council and the businesses who were so welcoming to the family company when the idea was first discussed.
"Having such a positive new business in the town is great news and the theme park will bring local jobs for local people, I'm a prime example of that!
"We are working to create a destination in Rotherham, a place where people can come for overnight stays and enjoy Gulliver’s Valley but also by developing partnerships encouraging them to explore some of the areas other gems.
"As a father with two young boys, I cannot wait for Gulliver's Valley to open, and I know that there are lots of families in our town who feel the same."
Gulliver's, which also operates theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, has also launched its latest trainee manager programme that will be structured over a 12 month period starting in March 2020.
Over the Christmas period a number of early release tickets were put on sale for Gulliver's Valley for between June and October 2020.
Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver's, said: "We are extremely pleased to have found a general manager for Gulliver's Valley right on our doorstep! Gulliver’s is committed to hiring local people wherever possible.
"Dave has already proved himself to be a great addition to the Gulliver's team and he is looking forward to our recruitment drive in a few week's when he will be able to grow the team needed to open Gulliver’s Valley.
"Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort will be a great place for families with young children to visit for the day or for a short break. We are really looking forward to opening the gates to our fourth theme park this spring.
"The Rotherham and South Yorkshire community have been hugely supportive throughout the development, Gulliver's Valley has been built for local families to enjoy, whilst also improving the regional economy and putting Rotherham on the map."
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
