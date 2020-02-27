News: Sheffield manufacturer expanding on to AMP
By Tom Austen
Safety Engineering Products Limited, a leading UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of height safety equipment, has taken on a new unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) site in Rotherham.
Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for development and investment, has successfully let one of its two remaining built units on a ten year lease to the Sheffield firm which is expanding in the Spring as part of its plan to increase production following successfully delivered projects at the likes of Battersea Power Station and Canary Wharf.
The deal for the 13,223 sq. ft Unit 5B is at a rent of £7.50psf. Gent Visick acted as letting agent and Keebles acted as Harworth's lawyers.
This deal means that only one unit – the 17,359 sq. ft Unit 5A – remains to let at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. Harworth has now built 1.5m sq ft of its 2.1m sq ft consent, aimed specifically at growing manufacturing businesses wanting to be close to either the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) or to existing occupiers at the park including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, McLaren Automotive and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.
The AMP forms part of Waverley, Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield redevelopment set over 750 acres that has already delivered 900 new homes of a 4,000 home consent and will also deliver a range of new community & leisure facilities. 2,000 people now work at the AMP, four times the number that worked at the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking Works that sat on the site over three decades ago, and is estimated to deliver a total of 3,500 high-value jobs once fully developed.
Peter Henry, Director of Yorkshire & Central, Harworth Group plc, said: "Our vision for Waverley was to create Yorkshire's biggest and best new community and the delivery of space to support the growth of a quality local manufacturer firmly fits within this. We now have further land available for the AMP's next phases and ultimately we want to attract further original equipment manufacturers and their supply chains to be part of its ongoing success.
Mark Richardson, Managing Director of Safety Engineering Products Ltd, added: "Safety Engineering Products are excited to relocate the business to the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham. The new 13,000 square foot unit will enable us to sustain and increase the growth of business we have seen in the past 18 months."
Harworth will spend the remainder of 2020 promoting its remaining unit to let, alongside its continued promotion to advanced manufacturers of the remaining available land and its in-house building delivery service to provide the units to their specific requirements. Gent Visick and Knight Frank continue to act as agents for the development.
Tim Powner, Asset Manager, Harworth Group plc, said: "This is an excellent deal for all parties, supporting Safety Engineering Products' growth whilst delivering a long-term income stream to Harworth that pays for the overheads of our business. Reported demand at the AMP from occupiers wanting to be close to the University of Sheffield's AMRC is strong and we expect to let our remaining unit in short order."
Dan Walker, Chartered Surveyor at Gent Visick, added: "The lack of quality new supply in the region, combined with the high quality of the units at R-evolution, was a perfect fit for Safety Engineering Ltd's business. Unit 5A is the last remaining building of a high quality energy efficient scheme, benefitting from a clear height of seven metres, and we’ve already had strong interest in the first month of this year."
Images: Harworth
