News: Xeros signs first XFiltra deal





The Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") has been inked with a global leader in commercial laundry solutions, with the aim of incorporating the Xeros' system into their commercial washing machines.



Washing textiles containing synthetic fibres, such as nylon or polyester, is a major source of microplastic pollution. Globally, it accounts for 35% of primary microplastics released into the oceans every year. As many as 700,000 microplastic fibres can be released in the wastewater from a single load of domestic laundry.



Xeros' patented filtration system, XFiltra removes up to 99% of these microplastic fibres from laundry effluent. The device lasts for the lifetime of the washing machine and does not use disposable filter cartridges.



Xeros' joint development partner aims to be the first company in the world to provide commercial laundries with washing machines fitted with microplastic filtration. Upon successful completion of the joint development, the JDA provides for the negotiation of a commercial agreement to license Xeros' filtration technology in a number of geographies in exchange for royalties.



Mark Nichols, chief executive of Xeros, said: "This invisible form of plastic pollution is highly damaging to our environment and wildlife, and is one of the ways in which microplastics are readily entering our food chain. Having developed our filtration solution over the last three years, we are delighted to be working with one of the world's most respected and environmentally aware commercial laundry solution providers.



"We believe XFiltra to be the most effective product available, enabling companies and consumers to substantially reduce this form of microplastic pollution. Legislation currently being passed in various geographies will hasten and increasingly mandate adoption of in machine filtration in order to remove microplastics from washing machine effluent streams."



Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes. It has pivoted to a strategy that sees the licensing of technologies to market incumbents and receiving a proportion of the value created by means of royalties.



Xeros, the Rotherham-based developer and provider of water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial applications, has signed its first agreement in the development of its product that protects oceans from plastic pollution.