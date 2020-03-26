News: McLaren launch latest supercar - complete with new Rotherham made parts
By Tom Austen
British supercar manufacturer, McLaren Automotive, has revealed its 765LT - the road car which includes the first use of carbon fibre body components produced at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Rotherham.
The £50m centre was opened on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2018 by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Bahrain, as part of McLaren's ambitious plans to increase the rate of innovation of its famous lightweight carbon fibre chassis that are at the heart of all its cars.
The new 75,000 sq ft facility shipped the first of its lightweight carbon fibre "tubs" last year but the Rotherham staff have been busy on new components, seen for the first time on the latest in a line of "Longtail" McLarens .
The 765LT is the most dynamically advanced and engaging LT model ever from McLaren Automotive. It includes an active rear wing, rear bumper and front floor designed, engineered and manufactured at the MCTC – the first use of MCTC-produced carbon fibre body components in a McLaren road car.
The hydraulically actuated rear wing sits proud of the rear deck, curving upwards towards the middle, rather than swooping downwards in line with the rear bodywork. The wing aids downforce levels, draws hot air out of the engine bay and improves high-speed braking.
Filippo D'Adamo, programme manager – McLaren 765LT, said: "Any "Longtail" is a very special McLaren, a car that drives our designers and engineers to question how much more we can do, how far we can go. In the 765LT this has resulted in new McLaren carbon fibre technologies enabling vital weight savings, the most power and torque ever in an LT, the quickest acceleration and the highest levels of driver engagement."
Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive, added: "The 765LT is the most accomplished and exhilarating LT model ever from McLaren Automotive. Incredible performance and astonishing levels of driver engagement – the result of hundreds of detailed engineering actions undertaken to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and car – are the stand-out attributes of an LT developed with single-minded determination to deliver a wholly immersive driving experience to those who secure one of the 765 available to customer order."
McLaren website
Images: McLaren
