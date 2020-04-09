News: SCR Growth Hub ramps up advice service





SCR Growth Hub is the gateway for businesses to access specialist support. It has received increasing numbers of enquiries as people look for guidance on Government business support schemes.



A



SCR has written directly to more than 7,500 of the region's businesses offering guidance during an unprecedented challenge for the economy.



Advertisement SCR Growth Hub is the gateway for businesses to access specialist support. It has received increasing numbers of enquiries as people look for guidance on Government business support schemes. dedicated webpage which outlines all of the schemes announced, who is eligible for each, what the scheme is worth, how to apply, and who the scheme is operated by.SCR has written directly to more than 7,500 of the region's businesses offering guidance during an unprecedented challenge for the economy.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "We are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis any of us have faced. The Coronavirus also presents a massive challenge to our regional economy and I’m working around the clock to protect jobs and businesses across South Yorkshire.



"We know one of the biggest challenges facing firms is knowing what help is on offer and being able to access this quickly. That’s why I have put additional resources into the Growth Hub, so businesses of all sizes and from across South Yorkshire can get the help and advice they need.



"I am in regular contact with the Government to ensure South Yorkshire has what it needs to deal with Coronavirus. This week I convened the South Yorkshire COVID-19 Response Group, working with the region's anchor institutions, to coordinate our economic response together, as well as working closely with the other Metro Mayors around the country.



"There will be challenging days ahead, but I am determined that we build a prosperous future for our workers and businesses when the worst is over."



James Muir, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "The Mayor, the LEP and the Growth Hub are doing everything we can to protect our economy from the Coronavirus during this difficult time.



"The Coronavirus has brought about extraordinary upheaval and challenges for all businesses; from international manufacturers, to small limited companies, and the self-employed.



"Our Growth Hub is on hand for those who need guidance, advice and help working through the myriad of business support schemes that have been announced. I would urge any business, no matter how big or how small, to visit our website, get in touch, and make sure they get the support they need."



SCR Growth Hub website



Images: SCR Growth Hub Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "We are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis any of us have faced. The Coronavirus also presents a massive challenge to our regional economy and I’m working around the clock to protect jobs and businesses across South Yorkshire."We know one of the biggest challenges facing firms is knowing what help is on offer and being able to access this quickly. That’s why I have put additional resources into the Growth Hub, so businesses of all sizes and from across South Yorkshire can get the help and advice they need."I am in regular contact with the Government to ensure South Yorkshire has what it needs to deal with Coronavirus. This week I convened the South Yorkshire COVID-19 Response Group, working with the region's anchor institutions, to coordinate our economic response together, as well as working closely with the other Metro Mayors around the country."There will be challenging days ahead, but I am determined that we build a prosperous future for our workers and businesses when the worst is over."James Muir, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "The Mayor, the LEP and the Growth Hub are doing everything we can to protect our economy from the Coronavirus during this difficult time."The Coronavirus has brought about extraordinary upheaval and challenges for all businesses; from international manufacturers, to small limited companies, and the self-employed."Our Growth Hub is on hand for those who need guidance, advice and help working through the myriad of business support schemes that have been announced. I would urge any business, no matter how big or how small, to visit our website, get in touch, and make sure they get the support they need."

The Sheffield City Region (SCR) is stepping up its efforts to help businesses across South Yorkshire, so they can access support during the COVID-19 pandemic.