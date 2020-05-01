News: Oscar winning stars help Grimm & Co to present Here Not There





The Oscar winning actors are among a host of stars taking part in "Here Not There", a digital showcase of children's writing that will premiere online at 2pm on Saturday May 2 2020.



Rotherham literacy charity, Grimm & Co, has called on its cast of patrons and friends to celebrate the incredible work produced by young people who have taken part in the charity’s free writing workshops.



Currently based in a former pub in Rotherham town centre, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. Above the shop, the charity runs innovative workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.



Led by one of Grimm & Co's patrons, actor and writer Paul Clayton, Here Not There will offer an hour-long extravaganza of extraordinary writing brought to life by famous faces (and voices) from across the arts.



Alongside Academy Award winning actors Gary Oldman and Olivia Colman, the digital gala will feature performances of children's work by such luminaries as Grimm & Co patrons Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula) and Joanne Harris (Chocolat), Grimm & Co trustee Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentleman, Ghost Stories), and household names such as David Mitchell (Peep Show), Ricky Champ (Eastenders), Lucy Benjamin (Eastenders), David Ames (Holby City), and Connor Calland (Hollyoaks), alongside many others.



As well as showcasing stories, poems and songs created by children and young people from across Yorkshire, Here Not There will also give an insight into Grimm & Co's future



Here Not There will premiere online at 2pm on Saturday 2nd May 2020, and can be viewed by the world on Grimm & Co's YouTube channel and at www.grimmandco.co.uk/watch



Grimm & Co's Founding Chief Executive, Deborah Bullivant, said: "During these challenging times, Grimm & Co believe it is vital to continue our work of nurturing and celebrating the creativity of children and young people. We hope that Here Not There will offer a fantastic showcase for our young people's writing, and will provide some joy to all who view it!



"We are so grateful to Paul for all his work on this wonderful event, and to the many amazing performers and producers who have helped make Here Not There a reality. This is a real milestone for Grimm & Co, and the next step on a very exciting journey. We’d love you to see what we've done and what we plan to do!"



Grimm & Co patron Paul Clayton (Him and Her, Holby City, Peep Show), added: "Stories are the way we understand and make sense of the world we find ourselves in. Now, more than ever, it's vital that the writers of Grimm & Co get to share their work. A story lives when we listen to it, watch it or see it, and that's what Here Not There is all about."



