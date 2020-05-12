News: Opening of Gulliver’s Valley postponed





Construction work, which began in 2018, was close to completion, and recruitment was well underway when the COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown.



Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, said: "It is with a heavy heart that we must sadly postpone the opening of Gulliver's Valley.



"It is clear from the latest announcement by the Prime Minister that while there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the relaxation of the lockdown measures generally, for our business the path is still unclear.



"We're now working hard to create different ways of delivering great experiences that fully adhere to social distancing guidelines, as well as building on the measures we have already developed, so we can continue to provide safe and enjoyable family days out.



"Once these are in place, and we have further advice from the Government around the reopening of theme parks like ours, we will be in a better position to set a new date."



Gulliver's Valley Resort will feature more than 50 rides and attractions in areas such as Wild West and Lost World. On March 20 entertainment, hospitality and indoor leisure venues were closed.



With the latest announcement, indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, hotels and campsites, are all still required by law to stay closed to the public. The guidance states that ticketed outdoor leisure venues remain closed due to a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces. It is tabled in to reopen leisure facilities in July, but only if conditions around the virus are met.



Construction is one sector that is allowed to be open. On this Dalton added: "With regards to the remaining building work on the site, this will now resume. We will be easing the return of construction workers, in line with government guidance, over the coming days and weeks.



"In the meantime, we remain really excited about the opportunities Gulliver's Valley will bring to the economy here in Rotherham and the surrounding area. We are committed to continuing to develop the amazing relationships we have already built within this community - including with local businesses, education providers, suppliers, charities and other valued partners - as well as all our new customers who we know are looking forward to visiting us as soon as our doors open.



"We have also notified all our new team members of this delay and are hoping to officially welcome them into the Gulliver's family as soon as possible.



"We know this is disappointing news, but as a business and as a family, we hope our customers understand that the health and safety of our guests and our employees is paramount, and we want to ensure that when we do open this wonderful park, it provides the best possible experience. It will most definitely be worth the wait!"

People that have already bought tickets will be contacted directly to discuss the options available.



The opening of a new £37m theme park in Rotherham has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, operators have confirmed. Gulliver's Valley was on course to open this Spring.