News: O2 switches on 5G in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
O2's next generation 5G network is now live in areas of 60 towns and cities across the UK, including Rotherham.
The mobile operator has beaten its original target as it continues to support mobile Britain during a time of unprecedented reliance on network connectivity.
5G is a term used to describe the fifth generation of mobile communications technologies. It is not yet fully developed but it is set to be a wireless connectivity solution that will enable thousands of users to get online, all at once, and all benefit from ultrafast speeds. It is the closeness of the transmitters, unlike 4G where they are far apart, that will create an "always on" connectivity.
Rival operator, EE, switched on 5G in Rotherham earlier this year.
The next generation 5G network is crucial in developing the national digital infrastructure, helping customers and businesses connect like never before to support the economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. O2 customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able enjoy the benefits of fifth generation connectivity.
O2's 5G network continues to have no premium, and includes its "Limitless" tariff, offering consumers unlimited data browsing, as well as its existing custom plans, which will ensure customers have the flexibility to take advantage of 5G on their terms.
Brendan O’Reilly, chief technology officer at O2 said: "O2 is at the forefront of connectivity which is now one of the UK's most valued services. As the UK faces an uncertain year ahead, it's vital we continue to invest in new innovations and technologies to keep Britain mobile and connected.
"I believe technologies like 5G and LTE-M are going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society."
