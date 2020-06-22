News: JCT600 close Rotherham showroom
By Tom Austen
JCT600 has closed its Volkswagen Rotherham site following a decision made at the end of last year, before the car industry was hit by the Coronavius pandemic.
The Bradford-based franchise motor firm took on the Volkswagen dealership in Wickersley, Rotherham when it acquired Sheffield-based Gilder Group in 2013.
Volkswagen Newark has also closed.
Business at both Volkswagen dealerships will transfer to the next closest JCT600 sites. For new vehicle sales, customers at both Volkswagen Newark and Volkswagen Rotherham will be transferred to JCT600 Volkswagen Sheffield.
For servicing, customers with upcoming appointments at both Volkswagen Newark and Volkswagen Rotherham will be contacted directly, and offered a choice of venues with which to rebook.
A statement from JCT600 said: "We would like to assure customers of Volkswagen Newark and Volkswagen Rotherham that we will continue to honour any vehicle warranty or outstanding offers.
"Whilst the closure is, of course, regrettable, we are hopeful to retain many of our colleagues within the broader business."
