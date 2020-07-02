News: Shop freehold sold in Swallownest
By Tom Austen
SMC Chartered Surveyors have completed the sale of a shop freehold in Rotehrham for an undisclosed sum.
Acting on behalf of a private owner, SMC concluded the deal for 19 High Street, Swallownest. The retail premises with ancillary upper floors, positioned close to the junction between High Street and Main Street, attracted interest from a number of owner occupier businesses.
The former butchers has been purchased by buyers who intend to convert the premises into a nail bar and residential accommodation.
Conversion works are set to begin shortly.
