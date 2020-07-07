News: CC33 creating more than 150 jobs





CC33 was established in 2015 as a more boutique and tech-enabled contact centre in Sheffield. Last year, it expanded into offices on Mansfield Road on the edge of Rotherham town centre.



New roles that need filling include operations managers, team managers, quality managers and telesales specialists.



Since launching with just 70 staff, annual turnover has increased by a massive 336% over the past four years.The firm now employs more than 350 staff across three of South Yorkshire offices.



Paul Fletcher, founder and managing director, said: "I'm extremely proud of my team who have worked extremely hard in order to drive the growth of CC33 despite the unprecedented circumstances we have found ourselves in."



An expanding call centre operation that has a site in Rotherham, has announced that it will be hiring more than 150 people after seeing "massive growth" during lockdown.