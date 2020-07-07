News: Possible restoration for Rotherham rail routes





The Department for Transport launched a £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund and invited MPs, local councils and community groups across England and Wales to propose how they could use funding to reinstate axed local services and restore closed stations.



Of the more than 50 proposals submitted, three involve underused lines in Rotherham.



The South Yorkshire Joint Railway, championed by Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford, runs from Worksop through to Doncaster, and was created to serve collieries on the way. Stations include Anston, Dinnington and Laughton, Maltby and Tickhill and Wadworth. It opened to freight on in 1909, and to passengers in 1910. It is now only used for freight services.



Stafford, who has raised the issue in Parliament, said: "Improving connectivity is a critical part of Boris's levelling up agenda and I will continue pushing to see our buses and trains improved."



Another submission is based around a new station at Waverley, one of the UK's most important brownfield regeneration projects which includes a new community of up to 3,890 homes alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).



The potential station was one of a number of proposals for improving rail services in Rotherham that featured in a



The bid centres on a new Waverley Station on the Sheffield-Lincoln Line (which skirts the Southern edge of the Waverley site and also serves Kiveton) and is linked to the third bid, which is further developed, for the restoration of passenger services on the Barrow Hill line between Sheffield and Chesterfield.



Whilst the South Yorkshire Joint Railway and Waverley bids have only recently been submitted, the Barrow Hill bid was successful in this first round of the Ideas Fund.



Sheffield City Region Combined Authority papers explain: "The restoration proposal for the Barrow Hill Line is to allow passenger services to use the current freight route between the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln Line and the Midland Main Line and as an alternative means of connecting Sheffield and Chesterfield. This will provide an opportunity to link existing communities with limited public transport to these employment hubs. The line reinstatement would also support existing strategic housing allocations at Waverley in Rotherham and a number of potential future allocations within the Sheffield Local Plan."



Services would run between Sheffield Victoria or Sheffield Midland, along the existing Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln line as far as Beighton before transferring to the restored route as far as Tapton Junction where they would join the Midland Mainline for a short stretch into Chesterfield.



The Combined Authority is already working up wider plans to improve the infrastructure around Waverley and is also looking at how it can expand the success of the AMP into a wider innovation corridor.



Absent from the recent authority or government documents is an update on a potential new



