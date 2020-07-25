News: Loading Bay owner: "Watch this space!"









However, the owner of the building already has new tenants lined up and is planning a "mini-refurb" before re-opening.



Previously The Exchange, and formerly Yates Wine Lodge, Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, saved the vacant building and created the 1915 Bar & Bistro in 2016.



Having then led a £500,000 revamp of the George Wright Building - a Grade II listed "hidden gem" - which reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant, Mcgrail went on to revamp the Old Post Office building on Main Street, next to the Loading Bay.



Loading Bay is a communal dining space, surrounded by individual units for a variety of food and drink specialists - Thai, burgers, pizza, Jamaican.



With the impact of COVID, the decision was made to end the lease with the current operators of the food hall, which was created inside the existing 1915 bar and opened last year.



Mark said: "Loading Bay and George Wright are not closing. The current tenants at Loading Bay are leaving and this has no bearing on our businesses we own, built and currently still own. These buildings and businesses which currently are George Wright and Loading Bay, will continue growing from strength to strength.



"We rented the Loading Bay out and unfortunately it's not been for them. Loading Bay will be revamped and will still be reopening.



"Please keep supporting town centre businesses as they strive to survive. Watch this space!!"



The vacating leaseholders have said that they have a new exciting venture happening soon.



Also on Domine Lane, work is continuing on the regeneration of the adjacent Westgate Chambers building where the next phase of works includes the demolition of two 1960's buildings to make way for a modern block of 32 new apartments.



Having had numerous requests for the hall, Mcgrail's aim is to complement the nearby Forge Island development where



Meanwhile, at the George Wright (pictured, above), which re-opened at the start of July for drinks and pre-booked food, changes have been put in place in line with Government guidance and investment has been made in a new awning on the terrace, to create more space and protect you from the British weather!



