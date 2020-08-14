News: Wizz Air doubles down at DSA
By Tom Austen
Wizz Air has chosen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) as the location for a second base for Wizz Air UK, the group's UK-registered and based airline, alongside London Luton.
The move will create new routes and increase the annual capacity of the regional airport for the Sheffield city region (SCR), by 300,000 seats.
Currently London Luton's biggest airline, the Hungarian low-cost carrier is allocating one Airbus A320 aircraft to DSA, and will launch seven new routes to add to its existing network of ten routes.
Last year, Flybe, announced that the withdrawal of jet operations from Doncaster Sheffield.
Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: "Throughout the recent challenges, we have seen a real resilience in the UK and at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in particular. This breakthrough plays an important role in our business planning and aspiration to make air travel affordable for everyone.
"We've been continuously driving down our costs to become the most efficient airline in Europe. Our fleet of latest-generation Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft make us the greenest airline in Europe and one Airbus A320 will take up residence at DSA from November. We currently see an underserved gap and DSA will play a key role in our plans for future growth."
Wizz Air has been working in partnership with Doncaster Sheffield Airport for over a decade becoming the airport's largest carrier with over 900,000 passengers ever year predominantly served with a selection of central Eastern European routes.
Seats are ow on sale to additional locations such as Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Faro, Lublin, Kosice, and Suceava.
Advertisement
Chris Harcombe, director of aviation development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: "We are delighted to bring more ultra-low fares to DSA, to these popular destinations loved by our customers and served by an airline who pride themselves on providing affordable travel, with an excellent reputation. It is a shared intention to bring further aircraft as part of this agreement within a matter of months.
"There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. It is essential that the UK Government acknowledges and supports airlines and airports that bring much needed investment into the UK economy. Doncaster Sheffield Airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region and offers job security for thousands of people."
Robert Hough, chairman of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, added: "Our partnership with Wizz Air is incredibly special to our business. Both Wizz Air and Doncaster Sheffield Airport began their journeys' in the early 2000s as challenger brands with a shared desire to provide opportunity for the people of our respective markets through obtainable travel.
"Fast forward 15 years and Wizz Air is one of Europe’s most successful and well-established airlines and Doncaster Sheffield Airport as one of the UKs fastest growing airports – it's a true partnership that has gone from strength to strength."
"There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. It is essential that the UK Government acknowledges and supports airlines and airports that bring much needed investment into the UK economy. Doncaster Sheffield Airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region and offers job security for thousands of people."
DSA website
Wizz Air website
Images: Wizz Air
The move will create new routes and increase the annual capacity of the regional airport for the Sheffield city region (SCR), by 300,000 seats.
Currently London Luton's biggest airline, the Hungarian low-cost carrier is allocating one Airbus A320 aircraft to DSA, and will launch seven new routes to add to its existing network of ten routes.
Last year, Flybe, announced that the withdrawal of jet operations from Doncaster Sheffield.
Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: "Throughout the recent challenges, we have seen a real resilience in the UK and at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in particular. This breakthrough plays an important role in our business planning and aspiration to make air travel affordable for everyone.
"We've been continuously driving down our costs to become the most efficient airline in Europe. Our fleet of latest-generation Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft make us the greenest airline in Europe and one Airbus A320 will take up residence at DSA from November. We currently see an underserved gap and DSA will play a key role in our plans for future growth."
Wizz Air has been working in partnership with Doncaster Sheffield Airport for over a decade becoming the airport's largest carrier with over 900,000 passengers ever year predominantly served with a selection of central Eastern European routes.
Seats are ow on sale to additional locations such as Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Faro, Lublin, Kosice, and Suceava.
Advertisement
Chris Harcombe, director of aviation development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: "We are delighted to bring more ultra-low fares to DSA, to these popular destinations loved by our customers and served by an airline who pride themselves on providing affordable travel, with an excellent reputation. It is a shared intention to bring further aircraft as part of this agreement within a matter of months.
"There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. It is essential that the UK Government acknowledges and supports airlines and airports that bring much needed investment into the UK economy. Doncaster Sheffield Airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region and offers job security for thousands of people."
Robert Hough, chairman of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, added: "Our partnership with Wizz Air is incredibly special to our business. Both Wizz Air and Doncaster Sheffield Airport began their journeys' in the early 2000s as challenger brands with a shared desire to provide opportunity for the people of our respective markets through obtainable travel.
"Fast forward 15 years and Wizz Air is one of Europe’s most successful and well-established airlines and Doncaster Sheffield Airport as one of the UKs fastest growing airports – it's a true partnership that has gone from strength to strength."
"There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. It is essential that the UK Government acknowledges and supports airlines and airports that bring much needed investment into the UK economy. Doncaster Sheffield Airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region and offers job security for thousands of people."
DSA website
Wizz Air website
Images: Wizz Air
0 comments:
Post a Comment