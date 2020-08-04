News: Rotherham campsite up for awards
By Tom Austen
Six hectares within the Greenbelt site have been used to create an attractive caravan site with 163 pitches which complements the country park and combines with the leisure facilities.
The Waleswood Caravan & Camping Park has been shortlisted in three categories at the 2020 White Rose Awards.
Welcome to Yorkshire's White Rose Awards ceremony is an annual celebration of Yorkshire's brilliant businesses and amazing attractions and is the largest tourism awards ceremony in the UK. This year plans are in place for an exciting night to remember, in-line with Government guidelines, following COVID-19.
There are 17 categories in total for 2020 and the winner of each category will be ranked as gold, with the two runners up being rated silver and bronze.
Waleswood, which is operated by Rotherham Council, is in with a chance of being named the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year and is also in the running for the New Tourism Business Award and the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award.
James Mason, cheif executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto this year's shortlist of finalists for the White Rose Awards. The ceremony is one of Welcome to Yorkshire's fantastic flagship events and it will be a real privilege to be able to honour the shining stars of Yorkshire tourism, particularly during such a tough year for all in this hardworking sector.
"Once again, competition has been tough, with exceptionally high standards, incredible innovation and many excellent examples of business brilliance demonstrated across the county. This will be a fabulous opportunity to promote and celebrate all that's great about Yorkshire. Good luck to everyone!"
Elaine Lemm, chair of the White Rose Awards, added: "During a difficult year for so many, it's been such a positive experience for the White Rose Award's panel of prestigious industry-wide experts to see the excellent entries this year.
"The standard, has again, been incredibly impressive and has made choosing 2020 finalists pretty difficult. However, it’s truly inspiring to see the range of fabulous venues and wonderful attractions out there, offering such high levels of service in this beautiful county. As always, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding and continued reputation for top-class tourism and hospitality excellence."
The Rotherham site has also been named as a finalist in the Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome Magazine Top 100 sites and reached the gold standard with The AA.
It has been a difficult first year of trading though, not least due to the COVID outbreak. Last summer, facilities at Rother Valley were restricted due to fears over toxic algae.
Images: RMBC
