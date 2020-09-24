News: "Stute" site scheduled to sell at auction

A former Miners Welfare and caretakers bungalow is set to go under the hammer next month, creating more uncertainty in Maltby.



Mining charity, CISWO (Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation), has courted controversy recently over lease arrangements at the Muglet Lane ground of Maltby Main FC and it now looks to be disposing of the site opposite, much to the dismay of a local action group set up to "Save the Stute."



The property, which is in a state of disrepair, is described by auctioneers, Auction Estates, as a "freehold former Miners Welfare premises with full vacant possession measuring a total of circa 14,632 sq ft on a total site area of approximately 1.15 acres in a busy residential housing estate."



It is advertised as ideal for owner occupiers, investors and developers and has been given a guide price of £85,000 for the auction on October 8.



The site has attracted anti-social behaviour, been broken into and fly-tipping.



In correspondence with the Maltby Miners Welfare & Recreation Protection Group, CISWO said: "We are at a point where we need to progress. The site is not delivering any charitable output and is costing the charity a significant amount of money and resource to deal with the ongoing issues, funds which would be better utilised in the delivery of services for individuals and the community. We have therefore unfortunately felt the need to take the decision to progress with the sale of the site."



This week, local MP, Alexander Stafford, tabled a parliamentary motion calling on CISWO to stop the sale of the Maltby Miners Welfare Institute and to save the Stute for future generations.



The motion formally asks CISWO to work with the Maltby Miners Welfare & Recreation Protection Group and other similar organisations to protect the Stute and calls for this community asset to be opened for use by everybody in the area.



Miners have paid for the Stute over the years out of their wages to safeguard their mining heritage.



Stafford tabled the motion having met with the Maltby Miners Welfare & Recreation Protection Group, CISWO, and chair of Maltby Town Council at the Maltby Stute to review the internal damage and to try and find a way forward to protect the facilities for the community.



The MP said: "I am very disappointed by the proposed sale of the Stute, which is why I have tabled this motion in parliament. However, I am hopeful that a new path can be forged with mutual cooperation to protect the site for future generations.



"I believe CISWO should be the Stute's guardian and safeguard it accordingly as a valuable community asset, that is vital to the prosperity of Maltby. I therefore ask CISWO to work with the Maltby Miners Welfare & Recreation Protection Group and other similar organisations to protect the Stute.



"I will continue to advocate for the Stute and support any and all groups that are also fighting for its protection. I am still hopeful a constructive resolution can be found and that is why I have tabled this parliamentary motion."



CISWO has given assurances that the recreation ground and pavilion will continue to be available for the community.



Images: Google Maps