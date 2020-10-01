News: CityFibre jobs boost in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Having recently broken ground on a full fibre network that will reach almost every home and business in Rotherham, recruitment is ramping up to support the project.
Construction partner, Heneghan's, are seeking to develop its growing team, as they continue to roll out infrastructure in Doncaster and Rotherham on behalf of CityFibre.
A Recruitment Open Day has been organised for Saturday October 3 to promote the employment opportunities that are available working in Rotherham and Doncaster.
Roles include Civil Operatives, Fibre Engineers, Underground Operatives, Overground Operatives, Supervisors and more.
Opportunities are available for experienced construction workers and for professionals seeking career changes and training opportunities. To register your interest or apply online please go to https://buildthenetwork.cityfibre.com/
The £29m private investment from CityFibre, the UK's third national digital infrastructure platform, will futureproof Rotherham’s digital infrastructure and provide residents and businesses with access to reliable, high speed and high capacity full fibre broadband.
Capable of Gigabit speeds (1,000 Mbps), full fibre can do much more than simply help households access the latest entertainment at lightning speed and stream from multiple devices with ease. It is a key enabler for smart home technology, supports seamless home working and lays the foundations for smart city initiatives.
City Fibre website
Images: CityFibre
Images: CityFibre
