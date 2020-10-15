News: Tech disruptor Nimbitech is bucking the pandemic downturn
By Tom Austen
Tech disruptor Nimbitech is witnessing demand for its services rocket – despite the pandemic – as it targets ambitious and sustainable growth.
The Sheffield-based digital transformation specialist launched ten months ago to oversee IT transformations of businesses including creating apps and streamlining processes to data analysis, and has has already secured a substantial pipeline of work.
Over the course of 2020, the company, founded by tech expert Nick Stewart, has grown its workforce from two to seven, including two new hirings during lockdown.
Nick, who was born and bred in Rotherham, said: “Our first year in business was hard graft, long hours and pure perseverance but we’ve gone from a standing start in December, with one client, to a brimming order book and more recruitment on the horizon.
“The lockdown meant that suddenly everyone wanted tech – not next week, not tomorrow but right now.
“We helped one client – a building safety inspection company – go from a traditional company with 70-80 staff all working in physical bricks and mortar offices to a 100% virtual business a week before lockdown.
“We migrated all their servers so nobody had to physically be in the office to access any work files. By the time lockdown came their entire workforce was working from home productively with everything they needed to do their job at their fingertips."
The business which has been particularly success in the property, construction and hospitality sectors is now looking to enter new areas.
Stewart adds that the business approach is to disrupt the industry, citing they charge transparently at an hourly rate of £95 and don’t charge any upfront costs.
“We make it really easy for people to hire Nimbitech and leave us if they’re not happy, although that’s never happened to us yet. Clients find our approach refreshing, love our honesty and transparency and courage to have the difficult conversations, if needed, when they’re in the best interests of our clients. It’s a formula that wins us work.”
