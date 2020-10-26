News: Lidl identify site for another Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Having recently been refused planning permission for a new store in Swallownest, German global discount chain, Lidl, is progressing with plans at another site in the borough.
Lidl publishes its property requirements and in Rotherham it has site requirements for Kimberworth, Maltby, Rawmarsh, Swallownest and Wickersley/Bramley.
The search looks to have focused on Maltby, with the site of the former fire station earmarked.
Lidl has recently begun discussions with Rotherham Council over the method of demolition and restoration of the site regarding the demolition of the former Maltby fire station buildings.
The site was sold off when the fire service co-located with the police nearby.
In 2018, proposals were approved to turn the 3,500 sq ft purpose built fire station on the High Street into a chip shop with the main area, which would have housed the fire engines, used as a restaurant with the roller shutter doors replaced by new windows.
At .42 of an acre, the site is smaller than Lidl's usual requirements.
Rival, Aldi, opened in Maltby on Muglet Lane in April.
The discounter is committed to fulfilling its ambitious store opening programme, despite disruption to construction amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July it confirmed plans to open over 25 stores, amounting to one per week, and create up to 1,000 jobs by the end of 2020. An additional 100 stores are planned to open across 2021 and 2022.
At Swallownest, planning board members concluded that the detrimental impact on the Swallownest district centre was the main reason for refusal.
An appeal against the decision has not yet been received.
Across the borough, many local people have contacted Wickersley Parish Council about the possibility of a Lidl Supermarket opening on the site of the former JCT600 garage on Bawtry Road.
No plans have been submitted for the site but it is now listed with agents as being under offer.
Lidl website
Images: Lidl / Google Maps
Lidl website
Images: Lidl / Google Maps
