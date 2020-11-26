News: New Rotherham restaurant fired up for opening
By Tom Austen
A new Rotherham restaurant is waiting to see if it will be allowed to open as planned next week.
Rothbiz revealed in September that The Big Smoke was taking on the former Florence Nightingale pub at Moorgate, which was most recently Modern China.
Operators recently set a date for opening of December 4.
But as we move out of a second national lockdown, the Government has announced that England will instead continue to use a sensible approach based on three tiers.
And if Rotherham and South Yorkshire are placed in the "very high alert" tier, as it was in October, it would mean that Big Smoke and other restaurants would be unable to operate as normal. In Tier 3, hospitality settings, such as bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants are closed but they are permitted to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.
A post on the Big Smoke Facebook page yesterday explained that they were waiting for the announcement today before making any decisions on what to do moving forward.
Before becoming "The Florence," the building and the site on the edge of Rotherham town centre links back to the former Moorgate Hospital, and before that the Rotherham Workhouse. It is within the Moorgate Conservation Area.
With a 4,600 sq ft ground floor, the transformed restaurant has recently launched its menu which features a range of burger with names such as "Return of the Mac" and "The Porky Peppered Pig." Seven types of steaks are joined by ribs, chicken, brisket and "The Yorkshire Sarnie."
Another new Rotherham restaurant, Rancheros, is also hoping to open next week at Stag.
Big Smoke website
Images: Big Smoke / Facebook
