News: McLaren's all-new Artura first to feature Rotherham-made platform









The McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) was opened on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham in 2018. The new architecture, designed specifically to accommodate new hybrid powertrains, has been entirely engineered, developed and produced in-house in the UK at the 75,000 sq ft site which has enabled the company to innovate and produce lightweight carbon fibre "tubs."



The Artura marks the beginning of a new era for the pioneering British company. The Artura is McLaren's first High-Performance Hybrid series production supercar.



The first car to be built on an all-new, platform architecture optimised for electrification and designed and manufactured in the UK at the MCTC, the Artura furthers McLaren's commitment to super-lightweight engineering principles that have their roots in motorsport.



The additional mass of the High-Performance Hybrid system has been largely offset by the application of weight-saving technologies throughout the chassis, body and powertrain. Additionally, the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at the heart of the Artura not only enables the car's class-leading weight advantage, it is also the base for the dynamic excellence inherent in every McLaren.



Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer at McLaren Automotive, said: "Every element of the Artura is all-new – from the platform architecture and every part of the High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, to the exterior body, interior and cutting-edge driver interface – but it draws on decades of McLaren experience in pioneering super-lightweight race and road car technologies to bring all of our expertise in electrification to the supercar class."



The new Artura marks the debut of an all-new compact twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, designed to combine with an electric motor in a new lightweight High-Performance Hybrid powertrain that retains the performance benefits of McLaren’s larger capacity V8 engines and has the additional attraction of improved torque response at low engine speeds to deliver scintillating acceleration. The Artura can also run on electric power alone for everyday emission-free urban journeys.



McLaren Automotive has announced that its next launch model, the Artura, will be powered by a hybrid engine, and it will also be the first car to be built on an all-new platform architecture manufactured in Rotherham.