News: PES Performance working on "Tesla of e-bikes"
By Tom Austen
With extensive expertise in carbon fibre, PES Performance in Rotherham are working on designs for the world's most sophisticated e-bike.
Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd is a high-performance engineering solutions business.
The team is working on a project, known as the Rapture eBike, which is built with a lightweight and durable carbon-fibre monocoque in place of the traditional double-diamond bike frame. It has been engineered by the experienced design team from PES Performance in conjunction with CrownCruiser Motors.
The project has now received a £139,970 grant from Innovate UK, which will help enable CrownCruiser Motors to set up an operations and assembly centre in Sheffield, working in partnership with Sheffield City Region to build, promote and sell the eBike.
Adebola Adeleye, founder of CrownCruiser Motors and brainchild of the Rapture, said: "This moment is many years in the making, driven by a deep passion to develop an eBike that would revolutionise sustainable transport. With the Rapture, we will bring a design and quality of materials that has never been produced at such an attainable and affordable price point.
"To achieve that, we are harnessing some of the UK's best design and engineering expertise to bring the Rapture vision to life. With the help of Innovate UK’s funding, we are on track to make this vision a reality."
Dean Gardner, engineering director at PES Performance, added; "This is an exciting project for us to be involved with. We have used much of our composites experience and skills from high performance motorsport, in the design and creation of the Rapture carbon fibre eBike. We're looking forward to helping CrownCruiser Motors bring a whole new eBike concept to market."
Pitched as a desirable alternative to motorised transport, the Rapture is an eBike that you actually want to be seen on, "its styling fits a modern futuristic city that has said goodbye to dirty congestion."
Dame Sarah Storey, Sheffield City Region active travel commissioner, said: “Electric bikes are proving to be an important factor in enabling more people to cycle in the Sheffield City Region. Throughout this pandemic the demand for eBikes has been significant.
“This Innovate UK funding helps Sheffield to lead the development and assembly of the superbly crafted CrownCruiser eBikes, which will be an important part of delivering additional capacity to consumers and to build the skills base in the region.”
Innovate UK Executive Chair, Dr Ian Campbell, commented: “In these difficult times we have seen the best of British business innovation. The pandemic is not just a health emergency but one that impacts society and the economy.
“CrownCruiser, along with every initiative Innovate UK has supported by this fund is an important step forward in driving sustainable economic development. Each one is also helping to realise the ambitions of hard-working people.”
The start up has a carbon fibre lay up facility under construction in Nigeria - the rest of the market relies heavily on China.
