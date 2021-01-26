News: Sheffield City Region wins FDI Strategy Award for advanced manufacturing
By Tom Austen
The Sheffield City Region (SCR) has won the FDI Strategy Award in the Advanced Manufacturing category run by industry magazine fDi Intelligence.
The FDi Strategy Awards recognise Strategic Excellence in cities and regions across the globe.
The judges applauded the Sheffield City Region as a leader in advanced manufacturing and materials, benefiting from world-renowned research with the University of Sheffield, the Royce Institute for Research and Innovation of Advanced Materials and the McLaren Composites Technology Centre.
Judges were impressed with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), which is the UK’s largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster and includes the key asset of the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) which is in Rotherham. AMID is home to the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), its sister centre, the Nuclear AMRC and its award-winning Apprentice Training Centre. Built around world-leading university and business collaborations, AMID has attracted investment from companies including McLaren, Boeing, Nikken, Metalysis, PES Performance, MetLase, Iceotope, Rolls-Royce, Dormer, Sandvik, Atkins Global, ITM Power and PCM.
Advertisement
The awards also recognised the major advanced manufacturing technologies being developed here, including actuation systems for Boeing’s Next-Generation aircraft and the development of turbine blades for jet engines at Sheffield’s Rolls-Royce Advanced Blade Casting Facility.
Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “We are delighted that the Sheffield City Region has won the FDi Strategy Award for ‘Advanced Manufacturing’. Our industrial heritage, plus the skills and expertise we have in this area, means we are at the forefront of the development of technology that is enabling the digitisation of advanced manufacturing on a global scale.
"We are very proud of our advanced manufacturing sector which includes many large organisations, such as Boeing and McLaren, plus an array of SME businesses collaborating to deliver pioneering solutions to global issues. It is little wonder that so many international advanced manufacturing businesses choose to invest and locate here.”
SCR website
Images: McLaren
The FDi Strategy Awards recognise Strategic Excellence in cities and regions across the globe.
The judges applauded the Sheffield City Region as a leader in advanced manufacturing and materials, benefiting from world-renowned research with the University of Sheffield, the Royce Institute for Research and Innovation of Advanced Materials and the McLaren Composites Technology Centre.
Judges were impressed with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), which is the UK’s largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster and includes the key asset of the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) which is in Rotherham. AMID is home to the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), its sister centre, the Nuclear AMRC and its award-winning Apprentice Training Centre. Built around world-leading university and business collaborations, AMID has attracted investment from companies including McLaren, Boeing, Nikken, Metalysis, PES Performance, MetLase, Iceotope, Rolls-Royce, Dormer, Sandvik, Atkins Global, ITM Power and PCM.
Advertisement
The awards also recognised the major advanced manufacturing technologies being developed here, including actuation systems for Boeing’s Next-Generation aircraft and the development of turbine blades for jet engines at Sheffield’s Rolls-Royce Advanced Blade Casting Facility.
Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “We are delighted that the Sheffield City Region has won the FDi Strategy Award for ‘Advanced Manufacturing’. Our industrial heritage, plus the skills and expertise we have in this area, means we are at the forefront of the development of technology that is enabling the digitisation of advanced manufacturing on a global scale.
"We are very proud of our advanced manufacturing sector which includes many large organisations, such as Boeing and McLaren, plus an array of SME businesses collaborating to deliver pioneering solutions to global issues. It is little wonder that so many international advanced manufacturing businesses choose to invest and locate here.”
SCR website
Images: McLaren
0 comments:
Post a Comment