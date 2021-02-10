News: New uses for historic High Street buildings
By Tom Austen
A pair of vacant buildings on Rotherham's historic High Street could be brought back to life, if recently submitted, seperate, planning applications are approved.
At the foot of the High Street, owners of the former bank, have submitted an application for the rest of the building having previously secured planning permission relating to the ground floor.
Rothbiz reported last year that permission had been granted to allow for part of the ground floor of the Grade II listed building, most recently the Royal Bank of Scotland, to change from financial and professional services (A2) so that it can be used as a café or restaurant (A3). Consent was also granted for internal alterations, as were plans to demolish redundant outbuildings in the rear yard.
Now, applicants, Zayan Developments, want to change of use of the first and second floors so it can operate as a hotel.
The plans, show that the scheme would provide 24 hotel bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms within the existing plan form, with only minor internal alterations needed. No external alterations are required and the hotel entrance would utilise the existing secondary access to the building on the High Street elevation, with only a small entrance lobby, stair well and lift at ground floor level.
The plans, drawn up by JR Planning Consultants, state: "Plans to bring the ground floor back into beneficial use are well-underway and permission has recently been granted for change of use of the ground floor to a café/restaurant. This application is phase II of the scheme and will ensure that the upper floors of the building are also brought back into beneficial use.
"This scheme would be highly beneficial for the town centre as it would return the vacant upper floors to a beneficial use that would enhance the vitality of the town centre and would complement other town centre businesses."
Further up the High Street, SME Holdings, has submitted plans for a building which forms part of the historic Three Cranes and George Wright block of buildings that came close to being lost forever.
29-29a High Street is known by many as an Italian restaurant (which burnt down) but was most recently, The Craft Corner and The Bear’s Den. It is a former Georgian Town House.
With restoration and features such as a new timber door and new timber sash windows, this fire-damaged and vacant building is set to "be brought back from the edge" as Just Architecture put it in the application.
Images: Avison Young / SME
