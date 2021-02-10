News: RISE graduate scheme returns





RISE has been effective in helping SMEs overcome the barriers faced in graduate recruitment and equipping them with the tools and know-how to become successful graduate employers.



Since 2013 RISE has supported more than 400 SMEs based across the Sheffield City Region, successfully recruit over 500 graduates.



Many of those businesses have gone on to report increases in turnover, productivity, innovation and growth as a result. The enhanced RISE project now provides even more comprehensive business support and business benefits.



RISE support is free for businesses to use.



The scheme will help businesses access top quality graduate talent for your business through the following means:

- Help to draft an advert, providing graduate-specific labour market advice and expertise

- Advertise the role as part of a national targeted advertising campaign

- Undertake candidate selection processes using application forms, technical tests, video interviews and assessment centres

- Assist in the logistics of setting up final interviews

- Sessions/training on best-practice recruitment, allowing us to transfer the know-how to recruit graduates in the future

- A grant available for businesses who use the scheme for the first time



Elaine Errington, HR and finance director at Rotherham-based S3-ID, said: "Our business plan is to bring people in early and give them the experience they need. Through our apprenticeship schemes and RISE graduates, we are building engineers of the future.



"RISE is helping to secure the future workforce and success of the business."



Oliver Tarrant, SME Engagement manager with RISE said: “During these uncertain times we recognise how important it is that small and medium sized businesses, who are wanting to grow their business and recruit talented graduates, receive high-quality, straightforward, and safe support.



“We will work closely with businesses to provide a tailored service and to help them save costs and time, offering a rigorous selection process.



“We are engaging with businesses from now until 10th February, but we are ideally looking for businesses to get in touch as soon as possible.”



The RISE programme is delivered in partnership by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield, and is part-funded by the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.



RISE launched in 2013 in direct response to the needs of businesses. With an early remit to grow the local economy through graduate attraction, matching, retention and job creation, the scheme has evolved over the last seven years to add value through wrap-around business growth support.



The fifth cohort of the RISE graduate scheme is now available to Rotherham businesses. It is part of a unique business support initiative focussed on enabling small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow through the employment of graduate talent.