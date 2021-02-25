News: Recreating the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival





Attracting 5,000 people, last year's event was one of the last large events at Magna, and in Rotherham, before the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.



This year you can watch the live music from the comfort of your own home, with local beer in a festival glass.



Local brewery, Chantry Brewery, has created some special Festival beer and organisers have commissioned a Festival glass. You can pre-order these on



Advertisement

The team at Titan Live Events have organised a couple of fantastic local bands and some special appearances along the way which will be live streamed from the stage at the Cutlers Arms by Richard Ford.



The Grade II listed pub in Rotherham town centre was renovated by Chantry Brewery and is Rotherham's infamous live music venue!



Acts include Bloodlines and At The Arcade (pictured).



Tickets for the virtual event are £5 and will be available from the



Businesses can still get involved with with sponsorship too.







Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival website



Images: Chantry brewery / At The Arcade / Facebook Attracting 5,000 people, last year's event was one of the last large events at Magna, and in Rotherham, before the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.This year you can watch the live music from the comfort of your own home, with local beer in a festival glass.Local brewery, Chantry Brewery, has created some special Festival beer and organisers have commissioned a Festival glass. You can pre-order these on Chantry's website and they will deliver your beer and glass for free to anyone with an 'S' postcode. This can be delivered to anywhere in the UK for a fee if you are outside of this postcode.The team at Titan Live Events have organised a couple of fantastic local bands and some special appearances along the way which will be live streamed from the stage at the Cutlers Arms by Richard Ford.The Grade II listed pub in Rotherham town centre was renovated by Chantry Brewery and is Rotherham's infamous live music venue!Acts include Bloodlines and At The Arcade (pictured).Tickets for the virtual event are £5 and will be available from the event website Businesses can still get involved with with sponsorship too.

Organisers of the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival are hoping to still raise much needed money for charity this year by encouraging revellers to recreate the event at home.Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event has gone on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London. Usually attracting thousands to the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham, 2021's event is to be a "Virtual Beer Festival" on Saturday March 20.