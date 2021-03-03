News: Historic Rotherham house back on the market





Rothbiz reported last year that Doncaster-based Keepmoat had bought Tata Steel's Swinden Technology Centre (STC) for an undisclosed sum. The housebuilder went on to



With the 1940's laboratory buildings demolished, the historic buildings are set to be converted to 27 apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.



Now, commercial property agents, BNP Paribas Real Estate, is marketing parts of the site for sale. Four heritage buildings are listed for sale as a conversion opportunity but the asking price is undisclosed.



The properties comprise of Swinden House, Sitwell House, Swinden House Stables and Swinden House Lodge.



Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, is a Grade II listed building. Previously known as "Red House" it was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected. Sitwell House, a late nineteenth century house is not a listed building.



United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and the facilities at STC were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.







The advert states: "Conversion opportunity to be delivered alongside Keepmoat Homes’ proposed development of 170 new build homes across the wider site, with planning application submitted."



The application is yet to be determined.



The listed buildings on the Swinden House site in Rotherham have been put back up for sale as the site's owners concentrate on building new houses in the sought-after location.