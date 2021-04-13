News: JD Gyms open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
JD Sports Fashion Plc has opened a branch of its JD Gyms fascia in Rotherham, converting the former Xercise4Less operation on the edge of the town centre.
JD Gyms is a market leading, premium low cost proposition that competes strongly with mid-market and premium gyms. JD Gyms Rotherham is a state of the art £2m facility, boasting a huge free weights area, 250+ cardio machines, 100s of classes and luxury changing rooms.
Last year, JD Sports Fashion Plc acquired, out of administration, 50 gyms which had previously traded as Xercise4Less for a total consideration of £24.2m.
Opened at the beginning of 2014 in the former B&Q premises on Greasborough Street, a 15 year lease was signed on the 31,000 sq ft property at a rent of £201,500 a year.
Xercise4Less had been facing financial difficulties caused by an increasingly competitive market, which was exacerbated by Covid-19.
An easing of restrictions has meant that gyms can reopen from this week and JD Gyms opened in Rotherham on April 12.
Following the acquisition JD subsequently returned 11 of the acquired sites back to the relevant landlords and currently anticipate retaining at least 36 of the remaining gyms longer term. Negotiations on new leases are still ongoing on a small number of sites. The programme of works to convert these gyms to the JD fascia was accelerated through the most recent temporary closure period with a total of 19 clubs now converted to the JD format.
Peter Cowgill, executive chairman at JD Sports Fashion Plc, said: "The lockdowns in the year have brought into sharper focus the physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise. Therefore, we are pleased to welcome our members back to our clubs in England which have now re-opened and look forward to re-opening in the other nations shortly.
"We are confident that our JD and X4L clubs offer a safe environment for our members, with significant investments made in reconfiguring the space in our clubs to facilitate social distancing and providing sanitisation stations."
JD Gyms website
Images: JD Gyms / Facebook
