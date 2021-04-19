News: Campaign launched to keep Rotherham open





The new campaign will launch on social media and be followed by signage across the borough, specifically focussed in shopping areas, from bus shelters to signs attached to bollards, which will promote the key messages around COVID-19 safety:



- Follow the hands, face, space guidelines

- Get tested regularly

- Self-isolate if you test positive



Lateral flow testing is also being offered to businesses and the wider community to support these efforts, and those who test positive should self-isolate for 10 days. This means that those who have tested positive must stay at home and not leave unless you are getting a test at a local test site or accessing emergency medical help.



While many residents will be wanting to make the most out of the easing of the restrictions, they are being reminded that COVID-19 cases in Rotherham are still high and that they must continue to follow the guidelines to reduce the rate further.



Advertisement

Rotherham Council’s Chief Executive, Sharon Kemp, said: “Since January, residents across Rotherham have worked hard to reduce the rates of COVID-19 so that Lockdown restrictions can be eased and businesses can reopen. While it is a testament to the dedication and sacrifices everyone has made over the past few months, it is important that we continue to follow best practice so we can keep rates low and avoid any further closures.



“Please, if you go out to the shops or when you go for your hair cut, make sure you follow the hands, face, space message: keep two metres away from those you do not live with, wear a face covering when you go indoors, and wash your hands regularly. Let’s work together so that we can keep Rotherham open.”



A range of businesses including retail, hairdressers, and outdoor hospitality will be able to open their doors to the public as Lockdown restrictions ease further. This will be followed by further easing of the restrictions no earlier than May 17 2021.



Rotherham Council is



Images: RMBC The new campaign will launch on social media and be followed by signage across the borough, specifically focussed in shopping areas, from bus shelters to signs attached to bollards, which will promote the key messages around COVID-19 safety:- Follow the hands, face, space guidelines- Get tested regularly- Self-isolate if you test positiveLateral flow testing is also being offered to businesses and the wider community to support these efforts, and those who test positive should self-isolate for 10 days. This means that those who have tested positive must stay at home and not leave unless you are getting a test at a local test site or accessing emergency medical help.While many residents will be wanting to make the most out of the easing of the restrictions, they are being reminded that COVID-19 cases in Rotherham are still high and that they must continue to follow the guidelines to reduce the rate further.Rotherham Council’s Chief Executive, Sharon Kemp, said: “Since January, residents across Rotherham have worked hard to reduce the rates of COVID-19 so that Lockdown restrictions can be eased and businesses can reopen. While it is a testament to the dedication and sacrifices everyone has made over the past few months, it is important that we continue to follow best practice so we can keep rates low and avoid any further closures.“Please, if you go out to the shops or when you go for your hair cut, make sure you follow the hands, face, space message: keep two metres away from those you do not live with, wear a face covering when you go indoors, and wash your hands regularly. Let’s work together so that we can keep Rotherham open.”A range of businesses including retail, hairdressers, and outdoor hospitality will be able to open their doors to the public as Lockdown restrictions ease further. This will be followed by further easing of the restrictions no earlier than May 17 2021.Rotherham Council is recieving £235,727 from the Government's £56m Welcome Back Fund which aims to help local authorities boost tourism, improve green spaces and provide more outdoor seating areas, markets and food stall pop-ups – giving people more safer options to reunite with friends and relatives.

A new campaign will centre around the Let’s Get Rotherham Moving message and urge residents to help and keep shops and local business open by following COVID-19 rules and being considerate.