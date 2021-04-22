News: New Indian restaurant opening in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new Indian restaurant has arrived in Rotherham and is ready to set tastebuds alight.
Experienced entrepreneur brothers, Mamun and Masum Ali (pictured), whose Goa Spice franchise has restaurants established across South and West Yorkshire, have set up their latest creative dining endeavour in Thurcroft.
Mamun said: “We are very excited to be expanding our reach into a great new location in Thurcroft. Goan cuisine consists of regional foods of the Goan state, which is located along India’s west coast on the shore of the Arabian Sea. It is sure to spice things up in Thurcroft.”
Purchased by local Entrepreneur and CEO of Gala Tent, Jason Mace, in 2013, the Double Barrel has long served the area as a steakhouse bar and restaurant. The venue, which is also licenced, will serve Indian lager on draught, plus a range of additional bottled refreshments and a selection of wines from around the world.
Masum added: “We will be investing over £60,000 in new specialist kitchen equipment, mood lighting and authentic décor, everything down to the tablecloths are really high end as we want to compliment the building as much as possible. The menu is extensive, and we believe we have created affordable luxury for the local community to enjoy.”
“Our chefs have a real passion for creating quality Goan spicy food using fresh ingredients that will spice up you’re evening. To add further value, we will be offering a collection and delivery service so you can enjoy Goan cuisine in the comfort of your own home.
"The Double Barrel will prove to be a much larger scale operation, as it is a huge venue which seats around 140 inside, and there’s space outside for more than 70 additional seats, so any COVID 19 retractions should not hold this restaurant back. The venue genuinely is one of a kind and specialises in large party bookings and exclusive room hire-out."
The Double Barrel was built in 1971 and since then has been a well patronised venue and large part of the community. The new themed Goa Indian restaurant and takeaways will certainly spice things thing up for locals and wider-field visitors alike.
A grand opening is scheduled for June 2021.
Goa Spice Facebook page
Images: Goa Spice
Goa Spice Facebook page
Images: Goa Spice
