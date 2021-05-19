News: Xeros commercial laundry technology launches in China





The AIM-listed firm is targeting commercial laundry and domestic laundry as well as the tanning industry and textile manufacturing.



Sea-Lion is the largest commercial washing machine manufacturer in China with sales and service offices in each of China's 30 provinces and in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Shenzhen, serving customers in the hotel, industrial laundry, hospital, military and dry-cleaning markets.



Sea-Lion is positioning its Hydrology brand with the most sustainable products available in the market, capable of delivering significant water, energy and chemistry savings whilst extending fabric and garment life.



China is a large and attractive market for Xeros' commercial laundry application with the Company's research indicating that approximately 27,000 commercial washing machines are sold across the nation every year with water rates increasing significantly for industrial users in many parts of the country.



Xeros has moved to "IP-rich, capital-light" business model and will receive a mid to high single digit percentage royalty for these machine sales as well as royalties for the ongoing use of XOrbs by SeaLion's customers.



Mark Nichols, Chief Executive of Xeros, said: "This product launch represents the first deployment of our XOrb and XDrum technology platform in the commercial laundry market. These technologies have been proven to greatly reduce resource consumption whilst bringing unparalleled cleaning and fabric care benefits.



"SeaLion's long-standing commitment to improving both the sustainability and economics of the laundry industry has made them an exemplary license partner for Xeros. Their Hydrology range of products will deliver a step change in performance in the commercial laundry industry and will help the world wear better."



Officially launched at CES 2018, XOrbs last for many hundreds of washes before needing to be replaced and recycled. The beads gently remove unwanted molecules and contaminants from materials allowing washing machines to work more efficiently while using just a fraction of the water traditionally needed.



The XDrum is an elegant and inexpensive system which introduces the XOrbs during the wash as the drum rotates. 50% less water than conventional machines is used and the XOrbs are collected after the wash with a simple change of direction. Clean clothes are then removed from the machine as normal.



Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros Technology, has announced that its Chinese license partner, Jiangsu SeaLion Machinery Co., Ltd (Sea-Lion) has launched their Hydrology brand comprising a range of commercial washing machines incorporating Xeros' XOrb and XDrum technologies.Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.