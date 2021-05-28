News: Red tape delays Jump start
By Tom Austen
Leisure operators, Jump Inc. have had to delay the reopening of its popular trampoline and inflatable parks.
The leisure industry has been severley affected by Covid restrictions and new rules for reopening. At Step 3 of the Government's roadmap, indoor entertainment and visitor attractions could reopen on May 17.
However, the auditors for trampoline, inflatable and ninja parks across the country have a huge backlog of applications and have failed to provide the required documentation in time for Jump Inc's planned opening date. Jump Inc, and 107 other leisure centres are in the same position, awaiting confirmation.
The company, which is based at its Parkgate branch in Rotherham also operates in Sheffield, Leeds and Lincoln.
In a statement this week, operators said: "The audit sign-off which we need is in relation to our operations, which includes health and safety for example. This is needed for insurance purposes. Without it, we wouldn’t have adequate cover and so we can’t reopen until it‘s in place.
"We’ve upgraded a few features in some of the parks, but mostly we’re intending on following the same COVID-compliant procedures which we had in place when we were open last summer. So as you can imagine the time we’re spending waiting for the reports to be signed off is massively frustrating for us.
"We know that the same issue is affecting many other operators across the country but that doesn’t make it any easier in having to temporarily disappoint our valued customers. For now, we can only continue to apologise and let you know that we’re doing everything we can to get the parks open as speedily as possible. (All information has been submitted, so this is out of our hands, which only makes it even more frustrating for us.)"
In Rotherham, refurbishment has taken place whilst the park was closed and the company has already introduced Covid measures including enhanced cleaning procedures and running at reduced capacity of 70%.
Jump Inc added that no one will have lost out on their booking and all funds can be refunded or referred to an alternative date.
Jump Inc website
Images: Jump Inc / Facebook
