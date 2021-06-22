News: Record growth for innovative mattress retailer
By Tom Austen
When the Covid pandemic hit and impacted the way companies did business, a Rotherham-based mattress retailer was determined not to take it lying down.
Mattress Online has now announced record business growth for the last 12 months, driven by a surge in sales.
One of the UK’s fastest growing businesses, the Aldwarke retailer has seen turnover soar to £34.5m. Both turnover and profit have increased by more than 200%.
Mattress Online is now the largest online independent mattress retailer in the UK and has an excellent reputation for customer service, market-leading choice, and consistently high product reviews.
Profits have been reinvested across the business and the team has swelled from 38 to 61 over the past year.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Adams has added to an already strong leadership team, with recent key appointments including Michael Jervis as Head of Digital who was previously at Jet2, former Morphy Richards marketing manager Annaliese Curtis as Head of Marketing, and Craig Roberts as Head of Finance from Exemplar Health Care.
The foundation for the new senior team was laid just before the pandemic with the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Martin Eastwood from manufacturer Silentnight.
Advertisement
Founder and CEO Steve Adams (pictured) said the entire company had risen to enormous logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.
“For a company that delivers products directly to customers’ homes, the level of safeguarding, staff training and the internal and external communication during this period has been huge. Our staff have responded in the most fantastic way and I’m incredibly proud of them.
“We are thrilled to have been able to reinvest profits to support the ongoing innovation and future growth of the business.”
Steve is now turning his sights on delivering the next phase of growth.
“As a company established in 2003, we’ve got a strong infrastructure and supply chain,” added Steve.
“This is helping us expand into bricks and mortar and we are strategically planning to open more stores when many retailers are closing down. Physical stores are not dead and I believe Mattress Online can offer the next day delivery and competitive prices you get from our online offering in a more traditional setting.”
Named Bed Retailer of the Year 2020-21 by the National Bed Federation, Mattress Online has plans to open seven stores over the next three years. It currently has a traditional showroom store in Rotherham.
“The UK bed and mattress market is worth £2.2bn,” continued Steve.
“It’s a market that’s still relatively traditional and ripe for disruption and sustainable innovation. These are exciting times for Mattress Online and our team. We’re always looking to the future and how we can add value for customers and everyone in our supply chain – particularly those in Yorkshire.”
Mattress Online website
Images: Mattress Online
Mattress Online has now announced record business growth for the last 12 months, driven by a surge in sales.
One of the UK’s fastest growing businesses, the Aldwarke retailer has seen turnover soar to £34.5m. Both turnover and profit have increased by more than 200%.
Mattress Online is now the largest online independent mattress retailer in the UK and has an excellent reputation for customer service, market-leading choice, and consistently high product reviews.
Profits have been reinvested across the business and the team has swelled from 38 to 61 over the past year.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Adams has added to an already strong leadership team, with recent key appointments including Michael Jervis as Head of Digital who was previously at Jet2, former Morphy Richards marketing manager Annaliese Curtis as Head of Marketing, and Craig Roberts as Head of Finance from Exemplar Health Care.
The foundation for the new senior team was laid just before the pandemic with the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Martin Eastwood from manufacturer Silentnight.
Advertisement
Founder and CEO Steve Adams (pictured) said the entire company had risen to enormous logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.
“For a company that delivers products directly to customers’ homes, the level of safeguarding, staff training and the internal and external communication during this period has been huge. Our staff have responded in the most fantastic way and I’m incredibly proud of them.
“We are thrilled to have been able to reinvest profits to support the ongoing innovation and future growth of the business.”
Steve is now turning his sights on delivering the next phase of growth.
“As a company established in 2003, we’ve got a strong infrastructure and supply chain,” added Steve.
“This is helping us expand into bricks and mortar and we are strategically planning to open more stores when many retailers are closing down. Physical stores are not dead and I believe Mattress Online can offer the next day delivery and competitive prices you get from our online offering in a more traditional setting.”
Named Bed Retailer of the Year 2020-21 by the National Bed Federation, Mattress Online has plans to open seven stores over the next three years. It currently has a traditional showroom store in Rotherham.
“The UK bed and mattress market is worth £2.2bn,” continued Steve.
“It’s a market that’s still relatively traditional and ripe for disruption and sustainable innovation. These are exciting times for Mattress Online and our team. We’re always looking to the future and how we can add value for customers and everyone in our supply chain – particularly those in Yorkshire.”
Mattress Online website
Images: Mattress Online
0 comments:
Post a Comment