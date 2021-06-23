News: Optibac goes with its gut and switches to glass
By Tom Austen
Optibac Probiotics, the UK’s most recommended brand of friendly bacteria supplements, has ditched the plastic and launched a brand refresh using amber glass jars manufactured by Beatson Clark in Rotherham.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
With its relaunch, Optibac Probiotics has reduced plastic packaging by 96%, switching from plastic containers to 30ml, 60ml and 120ml amber glass jars with aluminium lids for all its capsule products.
This allows for wider recycling without compromising the delicate nature of the all-important friendly bacteria inside, so customers can enjoy the same quality supplements with greener packaging.
Beatson Clark Account Manager Jonathan Clark said: “Beatson Clark started out making pharmaceutical glass containers almost 300 years ago and we’re delighted to still be winning new customers in the sector today.
“Amber glass jars are ideal for pharmaceutical, health and wellbeing products. Amber is seen as traditional and safe, and it offers fantastic protection for pharmaceutical products, blocking over 90% of harmful UV rays which might otherwise damage or change the product inside.
“And of course the environmental benefits of glass over plastic are extremely well known. Glass is easy to recycle and it can be recycled an infinite number of times without losing any of its strength or integrity. Our amber glass also contains over 60% recycled materials.”
Optibac Probiotics engaged branding agency 1HQ Global to reposition the brand, redefine the use of structural packaging for sustainable impact and create new front-of-pack illustrations to personify their mission to help people feel their best.
1HQ Global devised a series of elegant line-drawn figures in uplifting yoga poses while retaining the signature rainbow colour scheme to reassure consumers that the product inside has not changed.
The 15-strong Optibac Probiotics range features the world’s most researched strains of friendly bacteria. Some of the products have had a name change to help customers understand and buy the right product in a category often described by shoppers as difficult to navigate.
To minimise unnecessary waste, the new packaging will gradually be rolled out over the coming months as old stocks run out, with popular capsule products Every Day, Every Day EXTRA and For Women going first.
Soraya Janmohamed, co-founder and Marketing Director at Optibac Probiotics, said: “We truly believe that looking after our own health and that of our planet goes hand in hand and wanted to ensure our brand and packaging reflects this. Our commitment to providing exceptional quality products backed by science stays the same. Hopefully our customers will agree that the products they know and love are now more sustainable, and in stylish packaging too!”
