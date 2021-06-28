News: Openreach adds Rotherham to Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband plan
By Tom Austen
Parts of the Rotherham borough are all set to benefit from Openreach's national upgrade plan, with the majority of premises gaining access to the latest Ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.
Adding 551 more towns and cities – covering some 5 million homes and businesses – the move is part of the company's £15 billion programme.
Last year Rothbiz reported that Openreach had confirmed that market towns and villages in Rotherham are in for a full fibre boost - with exchanges in Wickersley and Thurcroft set to be upgraded has part of plans to target the UK's hardest to reach "final third."
Openreach has now updated its FTTP plans for Fibre First Towns, Cities and Boroughs and Market Towns and Villages Build Programme.
Openreach’s updated build plan will be fundamental to the UK Government achieving its target of delivering ‘gigabit capable’ broadband to 85% of UK by 2025 and it follows an extended investment commitment by its parent, BT Group – which means the company will now build Full Fibre technology to a total of 25 million premises, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country by the end of 2026.
The maps show that some areas in the south of the borough, such as Waverley, Treeton and Swallownest, are expected to have a full fibre network built by 2024.
Central areas including Templeborough, the town centre, Eastwood, Moorgate, Herringthorpe, Brinsworth, Catcliffe and Whiston, are expected to have a full fibre network built by 2025.
Over in the east, areas such as Wickersley, Hellaby and Thurcroft, are expected to have a full fibre network built by 2026.
Areas in Rotherham not yet included in Openreach's plans include Swinton, Rawmarsh, Greasbrough, Kimberworth, Dalton, Thrybergh, Maltby, Aston and Dinnington.
Following a competitive tender process, partners Telent Infrastructure Services and MAP Group Ltd, were chosen by Openreach to support the upgrades and will play a crucial role in building the new network to thousands of premises in these locations.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.
“Just last month we announced dozens of rural and hard to reach locations across Yorkshire and the Humber were to benefit, so it’s great that we’re able to reveal another huge broadband boost for the region with these additional locations."
Ric Welsby, Managing Director of Telent Infrastructure Services, said; “We are very pleased to be supporting Openreach in the build of this ultrafast and ultra-reliable full fibre broadband network. The long-term contracts we have been awarded allow us to recruit the people we need to provide an excellent service to Openreach. We have many exciting roles to fill, I would encourage anyone who is interested in working on this important national infrastructure project to visit our website.”
Sarb Singh, Director of Operations, Map Group (UK) Limited, said: "MAP Group (UK) is delighted to be working alongside Openreach. We share a common goal to build the best possible network with the highest quality of service and connectivity to householders and businesses.
"The upgrade will vastly improve download speeds and the quality of video calls and streaming. We are proud to be associated with what is being seen as significant step on the road back to economic recovery after the Covid lockdown."
Openreach website
Images: Openreach
