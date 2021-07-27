News: Jobs queue updated at instantprint
By Tom Austen
The UK’s largest online printing company, instantprint, is on the lookout for over 74 new team members - the majority for its headquarters in Rotherham.
The Manvers-based printers, which started out as a two-man business just ten years ago, employs in excess of 600 people across the South Yorkshire region and is looking to expand further following exponential growth over the past year.
With its usual peak period (September-November) on the horizon, and the end of Covid-19 restrictions expected to drive further demand for print products such as signage, posters, and menus, instantprint is preparing for a yet another wave of business growth and is delighted to be able to offer these exiting roles to local jobseekers.
The variety of roles up for grab in the upcoming weeks are: business development executives; machine operatives; junior artworkers; engineers; client service advisors.
In the immediate future the Business Development Executives, Artworker and Client Service roles consist of a mixture of working from home and working from the instantprint offices based in Wath-Upon-Dearne. All other roles will be permanently based at the instantprint headquarters.
instantprint has also announced that it will be a Real Living Wage employer. The Real Living Wage is voluntarily paid by around 7,000 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets every day needs. The Real Living Wage is at least £9.50 per hour - £1.14 more than the UK minimum wage of £8.91.
Angela Hunter, TX Operations Manager at instantprint, said; “Despite Covid-19, we have gone from strength to strength. Due to this, alongside ongoing investment in our people and production facility, and a forecasted increase in demand following the end of Covid-19 restrictions, we are so proud to be able to expand the instantprint family yet again and create further job opportunities.”
“Although the business employs over 600 people, we still have that start-up mentality and part of that is having a close-knit team who contribute to the positive working culture that we have and take pride in.
“We look forward to receiving CVs and meeting with candidates in the coming weeks.”
instantprint is part of the Bluetree Group, which has also seen a recruitment surge for its medical manufacturing division, also based in Rotherham.
Bluetree Group website
Images: Bluetree Group
