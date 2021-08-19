News: No chicken tonight as Nando's forced to close Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Popular flame-grilled peri-peri chicken specialists, Nando's, has been forced to close a number of stores as it suffers from problems with its suppliers.
A message has been on the Rotherham store's webpage all this week reading: "We're closed for now for Eat-in, Delivery and Collect."
Founded in South Africa in 1987, Nando's operates a casual dining restaurant group with 1,000 outlets specialising in chicken with influences from Portugal and South Africa. The first UK restaurant opened in 1992 and there are now over 400 restaurants in the UK.
Around 40 stores were closed this week with the group citing staffing issues at its suppliers' factories.
70 staff were seconded to the suppliers to help "get things moving again".
A Nando's spokesperson told The BBC: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted."
"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite - working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants."
Nando's hopes that all of its restaurants should be open again from this Saturday.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
