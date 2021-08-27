News: Shisha bar plan for Rotherham

Plans are bubbling up for a new shisha bar at a vacant former bookmakers in Rotherham town centre.



Shisha is smoking a heated, specially prepared and flavoured tobacco through a pipe. It originates from the Middle East and certain areas of Asia, but is becoming more popular in the UK. It is also called hookah.



Applicant, Mrs Morsi Mohammed, has recently applied for a change of use that would allow the former 840 sq ft William Hill premises on Upper Millgate to be used as a coffee shop and shisha bar.



The law classes shisha smoking the same as cigarette smoking and so it is illegal to smoke shisha in an enclosed public space, or a space that's mostly-enclosed. Therefore the plans include a number of outside tables and barriers.



The plans state: "In our experience, people smoking shisha enjoy the smoking and chatting with their friends. It is generally a quiet, pleasant experience.



"We are also requesting the use of the pavement in front of the premises to locate seven tables and 24 chairs for the customers to sit whilst consuming goods provided by the coffee shop and for the smoking of shisha.



"The environmental effect of smoking the shisha is mitigated by the fact that it is to be done outdoors and the atmosphere will take away the smoke and odours created by this."



If approved, the proposals would create five jobs.



