News: Prominent Rotherham listed building sold

A prominent building within the Old Town Hall has sold prior to going to auction this month.



Vacant for many years, the former Burger King in Rotherham town centre was due to go under the hammer at the September live stream auction organised by Acuitus.



But before the September 24 date, the lot is now being listed as "sold prior."



4,546 sq ft over two floors, the property at 1 Old Town Hall is in a highly prominent and prime location at the junction of Howard Street and Frederick Street and directly opposite the revamped interchange.



The property is a Grade II Listed building, arranged as a ground and first floor former restaurant with a ground floor kitchen and seating area, together with customer toilets and ancillary accommodation.



The freehold failed to sell at auction in 2018 from a guide price of £395,000 and later offers in the region of £250,000 were being invited.



In 2009 the property was fitted out into "The Shop of Priceless Things" in a project by artist, Adrian Riley in collaboration with John W Clarke. Artwork on the windows showcased the ideas of the people of Rotherham who were asked to identify the things they value that money just can't buy.



The majority of the converted Old Town Hall was snapped up by an investor in 2016.



Formerly the Town Hall including the County Juvenile Court and Assembly Rooms, much of the building dates from 1896-97. Designed by Mr Lovell of London it features Classical and Jacobean details.



The Assembly Room building (not part of either of the sales), was built as Rotherham and Masborough Literary Mechanics Institute in 1853 and was extensively refronted when incorporated into the Town Hall complex.



The Old School of Science and Art, also on the site, is also a listed building.



Images: Acuitus