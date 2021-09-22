News: Sheffield City Region rebrands





Led by the Mayor of South Yorkshire, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority brings together the local authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and the private sector through the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). Through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Strategic Economic Plan (SEP), The Mayor, the MCA Board and the LEP Board share a vision to grow an economy that works for everyone.



Approved by Parliament last year, the devolution deal brings benefits including control of a new, flexible single pot of funding for economic growth, which incorporates the additional £30m annual allocation over the next 30 years. The MCA in South Yorkshire was granted some borrowing powers and is using them to create a ground-breaking stimulus, worth up to £860m, to revitalise South Yorkshire’s economy and transform the region.



Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said: “We are proud to reveal our new brand, which reflects better the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region. The change is an opportunity to ensure that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and the support it provides is better understood by the people, partners and organisations we serve.



“Since powers and resources have been devolved from Westminster to South Yorkshire, we can take decisions locally about our economy, transport, skills, housing, and infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver what local people need and connect people and businesses to the places they need to be.



“We will use these to create a vibrant, thriving South Yorkshire where people want to live, visit and work. A strong brand is crucial to realising that ambition and we will use this to promote our region across the nation and globe, to attract new investment and unlock the potential of our people, businesses and places - creating a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire for all.”



This week, Jarvis, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, announced that he would not be standing for re-election as South Yorkshire Mayor after his term ends in May.



The Sheffield City Region (SCR) has officially rebranded and changed its legal name to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), to better reflect the geography of its constituent authorities and the region it serves, and as the integration of the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) continues. The Mayor’s title will also change to Mayor of South Yorkshire.