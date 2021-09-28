News: Elevation give jobseekers a lift with charity drive
By Tom Austen
Following the creation of a new CSR policy, Elevation Recruitment Group recently held a workwear clothing drive on behalf of The Suit Works charity, at their Rotherham office.
The Suit Works are an independent charity based in Sheffield that provide jobseekers with styling session and interview appropriate clothing, a capsule wardrobe for the first month of their employment and interview preparation with informal tips, skills, and training, covering aspects such as body language, grooming and dealing with nerves.
Throughout August and into September, the team reached out to candidates, clients, friends and family to ask for smart clothing and accessory donations.
The clothing drive was an opportunity to collect as many workwear items as possible to support The Suit Works in their aim to help unemployed people of all ages, who want to work, but do not have the funds or means to purchase appropriate clothing for interviews.
For many, including their own employees, working from home has meant casual clothing has become the every-day workwear, and as a result, have been left with a wardrobe of unused clothing, shoes and bags, that have now been donated towards a selfless cause.
They have collected over 300 items of male and female donations, including suits, coats, shirts, trousers, dresses, skirts, ties, shoes, and handbags.
Faye Mellors, project lead at The Suit Works said: “Since Covid, we have struggled for donations, so we are so grateful that we have received so many good quality items that will last the test of time. I can guarantee that every single piece will be used to help our clients dress the part.
"Working with Elevation has been a dream and great fun, we have had constant communication throughout, and we have really appreciated the brand awareness on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.”
Sarah-Lee Neesam, Business Services Director at Elevation, added: "We are delighted that we could help The Suit Works in this donation drive. We received an incredible amount of donations, and we would like to thank everyone who has donated, whether it has been big or small, it has made a huge impact to the charity. And I would personally like to thank the team at Close Brothers in particular, who have donated an astonishing amount.”
Elevation’s new CSR policy has one aim in mind, to support local charities and offer employees the chance to give back to our community, in what has been a challenging time for many during the pandemic.
Elevation Recruitment website
The Suit Works website
Images: Elevation
